China will allow imports of barley and blueberries from the US from Thursday, making it easier to meet commitments of the phase one trade deal. Photo: Getty Images
China opens up to US barley, blueberry shipments days after restricting Australian beef, barley exports

  • China will allow imports of barley and blueberries from the US from Thursday, making it easier to meet its commitments of the phase one trade deal
  • China’s largest state-owned food processor, manufacturer and trader COFCO also hinted it would speed up the buying of American farm goods, including soybeans
Topic |   US-China trade war
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 1:00pm, 14 May, 2020

