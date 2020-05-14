China will allow imports of barley and blueberries from the US from Thursday, making it easier to meet commitments of the phase one trade deal. Photo: Getty Images
China opens up to US barley, blueberry shipments days after restricting Australian beef, barley exports
- China will allow imports of barley and blueberries from the US from Thursday, making it easier to meet its commitments of the phase one trade deal
- China’s largest state-owned food processor, manufacturer and trader COFCO also hinted it would speed up the buying of American farm goods, including soybeans
Topic | US-China trade war
