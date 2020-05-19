China is Australia’s largest barley market. Photo: AFP
Australia rules out trade war retaliation with China despite barley tariff escalation
- China confirmed on Monday an 80.5 per cent tariff would be placed on barley exports from Australia after concluding its 18-month anti-dumping investigation
- Australia will consider taking the case to the World Trade Organisation, with almost 50 per cent of Australia’s barley exported to China
