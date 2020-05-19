China is Australia’s largest barley market. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Global Economy

Australia rules out trade war retaliation with China despite barley tariff escalation

  • China confirmed on Monday an 80.5 per cent tariff would be placed on barley exports from Australia after concluding its 18-month anti-dumping investigation
  • Australia will consider taking the case to the World Trade Organisation, with almost 50 per cent of Australia’s barley exported to China
Topic |   Australia
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 1:45pm, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is Australia’s largest barley market. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE