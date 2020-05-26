China has slapped anti-dumping duties on Australian barley as diplomatic tensions escalate between the two nations. Photo: Bloomberg
China import data reveals tainted Australian oats, almonds blocked last year as trade war fears grow
- Chinese customs data shows a range of Australian exports were subject to technical blocks last year for problems ranging from pest infestations to mildew
- China has already moved to slap export bans and tariffs on Australian beef and barley producers, raising fears that more duties are on the way
Topic | China economy
China has slapped anti-dumping duties on Australian barley as diplomatic tensions escalate between the two nations. Photo: Bloomberg