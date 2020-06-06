Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews signed the memorandum of understanding with China supporting its Belt & Road Initiative in October 2019. Photo: AAP
Australia’s Victoria back in the spotlight for going it alone on belt and road agreement with China

  • State Premier Daniel Andrews was publicly criticised by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in October 2018
  • Local press reports also emerged last week, while the deal was also criticised by pro-democracy protests this week relating to China’s handling of Hong Kong
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:00pm, 6 Jun, 2020

