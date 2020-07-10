Participants attend the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2019. Photo: XinhuaParticipants attend the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Australia keen on penning RCEP trade pact this year despite disputes with China

  • Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says worsening diplomatic ties with China will not impede progress of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)
  • Canberra will ‘advocate behind closed doors’ for a deal in its interests, while trade experts see positive sentiment among 15 negotiating countries
Updated: 12:45pm, 10 Jul, 2020

