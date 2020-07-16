00:59

China's 'wolf warrior' diplomacy counterproductive, says former Australian PM Turnbull

Australia firms in China say bilateral tensions now a bigger risk than weak economy: survey

  • 70 per cent of polled Australian firms express concern about deteriorating China-Australia ties, up from 45 per cent in 2018 survey
  • But Australian businesses remain optimistic about longer-term opportunities in China, even though Beijing could show its displeasure through subtle import blocks
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 12:52pm, 16 Jul, 2020

