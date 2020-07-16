00:59
China's ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy counterproductive, says former Australian PM Turnbull
Australia firms in China say bilateral tensions now a bigger risk than weak economy: survey
- 70 per cent of polled Australian firms express concern about deteriorating China-Australia ties, up from 45 per cent in 2018 survey
- But Australian businesses remain optimistic about longer-term opportunities in China, even though Beijing could show its displeasure through subtle import blocks
