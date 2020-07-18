Australian beef exporters turned to markets in the US and South Korea after China placed a ban on four Australian abattoirs. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia beef exports ‘rescued’ after China ban by demand from US, South Korea
- Australian beef exporters in May capitalised on supply shortages in the US and South Korea due to coronavirus disruptions
- But with US production coming back online in June, new markets for Australian beef may not last
Topic | China economy
Australian beef exporters turned to markets in the US and South Korea after China placed a ban on four Australian abattoirs. Photo: Bloomberg