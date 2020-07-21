Chinese gross domestic product also expanded by a stronger-than-expected 3.2 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, a sharp reversal from a first quarter contraction of 6.8 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
Australia’s iron ore exports to China strong, but weak global demand indicates mixed coronavirus recovery
- Australian mining giant Rio Tinto reported a 3 per cent rise in total iron ore exports, largely due to stronger demand from China
- China requires more steal to help its push for more infrastructure construction, but recovery in demand from the likes of Japan and Europe has yet to begin
Topic | China economy
Chinese gross domestic product also expanded by a stronger-than-expected 3.2 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, a sharp reversal from a first quarter contraction of 6.8 per cent. Photo: Xinhua