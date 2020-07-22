The Australia-China Relations Institute in Sydney (pictured) says decoupling between the two nations would hurt scientific research and future growth. Photo: HandoutThe Australia-China Relations Institute in Sydney (pictured) says decoupling between the two nations would hurt scientific research and future growth. Photo: Handout
China-Australia decoupling could damage ‘mutual benefits’ from joint scientific research, study says

  • China is now Australia’s biggest collaborator in scientific research papers, with the US falling to second place, according to the Australia-China Relations Institute
  • Despite ‘extensive’ benefits, safeguards need to be in place for research on possible dual use technologies that can find both civilian and military uses, analysts say
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 22 Jul, 2020

