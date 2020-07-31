Australia has seen a surge in shipments of iron ore, as well as coking and thermal coal, to China in recent months. Photo: Frank ChengAustralia has seen a surge in shipments of iron ore, as well as coking and thermal coal, to China in recent months. Photo: Frank Cheng
Australia has seen a surge in shipments of iron ore, as well as coking and thermal coal, to China in recent months. Photo: Frank Cheng
Australian miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue post record iron ore shipments as China industrial recovery continues

  • Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group have seen a surge in iron ore shipments to China, as infrastructure and property construction drive demand for steel
  • Rio Tinto says demand from China has absorbed the additional iron ore diverted from weaker steel markets in Europe and Asia
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 31 Jul, 2020

