Brazilian miner Vale looks to satisfy China’s appetite for iron ore with new deep water port

  • Vale eyes a deep-berth port in Brazil to use more of its massive Valemax ships after China last month approved four new ports to host them
  • China wants to diversify its iron ore sources to ensure supply and keep prices down as domestic demand surges for steel amid economic recovery
Updated: 4:30am, 4 Aug, 2020

