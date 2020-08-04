Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale is looking to increase the use of its skyscraper-sized Valemax ships to meet growing demand for iron ore in China. Photo: Handout
Brazilian miner Vale looks to satisfy China’s appetite for iron ore with new deep water port
- Vale eyes a deep-berth port in Brazil to use more of its massive Valemax ships after China last month approved four new ports to host them
- China wants to diversify its iron ore sources to ensure supply and keep prices down as domestic demand surges for steel amid economic recovery
Topic | China economy
Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale is looking to increase the use of its skyscraper-sized Valemax ships to meet growing demand for iron ore in China. Photo: Handout