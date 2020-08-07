China is seeking to diversify its sources of iron ore and secure long-term supply. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s new Yantai deep water port receives first iron ore mega ship from Brazil’s Vale

  • Brazilian miner Vale docked a massive Valemax ship at the Port of Yantai on Wednesday, as China seeks to diversify sources of iron ore
  • Shipments from Brazil will not challenge Australian miners in the short-run, but show China is looking to secure a reliable long-term supply
Topic |   China economy
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is seeking to diversify its sources of iron ore and secure long-term supply. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE