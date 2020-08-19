Global mining giant BHP has forecast China to be the only major economy to grow this year. Photo: AFP
China to power world economy for several years as coronavirus recovery in developed countries lags, miner BHP says

  • Mining giant BHP has forecast China to be the only major economy to grow this year, with developed countries not starting recovery until 2021
  • Anglo-Australian miner predicts ‘solid’ global rebound in 2020, with China shouldering the bulk of growth
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:22am, 19 Aug, 2020

