Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry broached the idea of the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative with the Indian government around a month ago and informal talks have been ongoing. Photo: AFP
India, Japan, Australia keen to boost supply chain security by reducing reliance on China

  • The Supply Chain Resilience Initiative will look to secure supply chains and reduce dependence on China in wake of the disruptions caused by the coronavirus
  • The supply chain initiative could also eventually be expanded to include the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 6:40pm, 21 Aug, 2020

