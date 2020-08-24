Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in April 2019. Photo: AFP
China working with Azerbaijan on belt and road transport route even as Baku restricts investment
- China has used Azerbaijan’s ongoing bilateral negotiations on its World Trade Organisation (WTO) membership to open up access for belt and road projects
- The main project involving Azerbaijan is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, a land transport network stretching from China and Southeast Asia to Europe
Topic | China trade
