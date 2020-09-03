Chinese students form an important part of Australia’s international education sector. Photo: Reuters
Chinese-Australian entrepreneurs tap deep knowledge of local markets for success, study finds
- Chinese-Australian entrepreneurs are highly likely to have been educated in Australia as international students before starting their businesses, new report says
- Nearly 70 per cent of the 100 businesses surveyed were classified as high growth, with an annualised growth rate of 20 per cent or more over a five-year period
