While weaknesses in coal and liquefied natural gas exports were expected given slowing consumption due to the pandemic, the monthly slip in iron ore exports was surprising. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s export surge to China tails off amid rising trade tensions and lower iron ore production
- Iron ore exports to China in July were 10.5 per cent higher compared to a year earlier, but dropped significantly compared to June
- Trade tensions between the two countries have been on the rise this year with barley, beef and wine exports from Australia to China in the spotlight
Topic | China-Australia relations
