Workers unload imported goods from one of the China-Europe freight trains at a logistics park of the Lanzhou New Area in China’s Gansu province. Photo: Xinhua
China-Europe freight trains gather steam amid surge in B2B goods bought online
- With the coronavirus having restricted international air and sea transport, Chinese customs authorities say the future looks bright for domestic exports via rail
- The total value of business-to-business deals in China could more than triple to 2.4 trillion yuan (US$350.8 billion) by 2024 from 700 billion yuan last year, report says
Topic | China economy
Workers unload imported goods from one of the China-Europe freight trains at a logistics park of the Lanzhou New Area in China’s Gansu province. Photo: Xinhua