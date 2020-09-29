Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) was founded in 1975 between Bangladesh, India, Laos, South and Sri Lanka, with China joining in 2011. Photo: ESCAPAsia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) was founded in 1975 between Bangladesh, India, Laos, South and Sri Lanka, with China joining in 2011. Photo: ESCAP
Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) was founded in 1975 between Bangladesh, India, Laos, South and Sri Lanka, with China joining in 2011. Photo: ESCAP
Economy /  Global Economy

Mongolia joins China to become seventh member of Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement

  • Mongolia joins founding members Bangladesh, India, Laos, South and Sri Lanka as well as China, its biggest trading partner
  • The Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) represents Mongolia’s first regional trade agreement with developing countries

Topic |   Mongolia
Andrew MullenSu-Lin Tan
Andrew Mullen and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:58pm, 29 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) was founded in 1975 between Bangladesh, India, Laos, South and Sri Lanka, with China joining in 2011. Photo: ESCAPAsia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) was founded in 1975 between Bangladesh, India, Laos, South and Sri Lanka, with China joining in 2011. Photo: ESCAP
Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) was founded in 1975 between Bangladesh, India, Laos, South and Sri Lanka, with China joining in 2011. Photo: ESCAP
READ FULL ARTICLE