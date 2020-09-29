Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) was founded in 1975 between Bangladesh, India, Laos, South and Sri Lanka, with China joining in 2011. Photo: ESCAP
Mongolia joins China to become seventh member of Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement
- Mongolia joins founding members Bangladesh, India, Laos, South and Sri Lanka as well as China, its biggest trading partner
- The Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) represents Mongolia’s first regional trade agreement with developing countries
