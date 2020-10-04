Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen addressed the United Nations General Assembly last weekend. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia caught in the middle of US-China clash over South China Sea military bases
- The US Treasury Department last month issued sanctions against Chinese company Union Development Group
- The company is developing the Dara Sakor tourism zone in Cambodia as part of the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | Cambodia
