A new deal will help Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale vastly increase the amount of iron ore it can ship to China. Photo: Reuters
Brazil mining giant Vale agrees deal with China port to expand iron ore handling capacity
- West III Project with Ningbo Zhoushan Port will allow Vale to optimise supply chain costs on long sea trips from Brazil and increase market share in China
- Shulanghu Port’s deep berths will be able to accommodate Vale’s giant Valemax iron ore carriers, which are as big as some skyscrapers
Topic | China economy
