Australia is seeking clarification from China on the reported coal ban. Photo: Reuters
Chinese steel mills begin ‘diverting’ Australian coking coal as Canberra seeks clarification on reported ban
- Australian coking coal ordered by Chinese steel mills is being diverted following a ban by Beijing, analysts say
- Canberra says it is seeking answers from Chinese government, but stresses China is ‘an important regional partner’
Topic | China economy
Australia is seeking clarification from China on the reported coal ban. Photo: Reuters