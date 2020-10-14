Australia is seeking clarification from China on the reported coal ban. Photo: ReutersAustralia is seeking clarification from China on the reported coal ban. Photo: Reuters
Chinese steel mills begin ‘diverting’ Australian coking coal as Canberra seeks clarification on reported ban

  • Australian coking coal ordered by Chinese steel mills is being diverted following a ban by Beijing, analysts say
  • Canberra says it is seeking answers from Chinese government, but stresses China is ‘an important regional partner’

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:54am, 14 Oct, 2020

