China has curbed shipments of Australian coal, sparking concern about fraying ties between Beijing and Canberra. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations: Canberra ‘keeping the door open’ as questions swirl over coal import ban
- Canberra has used a less antagonistic tone with Beijing over a new ban on Australian coal, former diplomats and China watchers say
- Relations have nosedived after Canberra called for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus without first consulting Beijing
Topic | China-Australia relations
