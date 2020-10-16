Two-way trade between China and Australia was worth around A$240 billion (US$170 billion) between July 2019 to June 2020, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Shutterstock Two-way trade between China and Australia was worth around A$240 billion (US$170 billion) between July 2019 to June 2020, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Shutterstock
Two-way trade between China and Australia was worth around A$240 billion (US$170 billion) between July 2019 to June 2020, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Shutterstock
developing | China targets Australian cotton in escalating trade dispute

  • Cotton Australia and the Australian Cotton Shippers Association confirm reports of a verbal directive for Chinese spinning mills to stop using Australian cotton
  • It emerged at the weekend that China had also verbally told steel mills and power stations to stop buying Australian coking and thermal coal

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 10:53am, 16 Oct, 2020

