On Friday. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called on Canberra to “reflect” on how it had handled its trade relationship with China in the past. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: Beijing expects Canberra to make first move to repair relations, experts say
- Australian officials have not responded to comments from Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday calling on Canberra to ‘reflect’ on its actions
- But current strong anti-China sentiment in Australia means Canberra is unable to make the first move to repair relations at this time, experts say
Topic | China-Australia relations
On Friday. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called on Canberra to “reflect” on how it had handled its trade relationship with China in the past. Photo: AFP