Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$171 billion), while China buys around 39 per cent of Australia’s merchandise exports. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | China-Australia relations: Canberra ‘should know’ how to improve relationship, Beijing says
- China and Australia have been involved in a seven-month conflict involving both trade and non-trade matters
- Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$171 billion), while China buys about 39 per cent of Australia’s merchandise exports
Topic | China-Australia relations
Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$171 billion), while China buys around 39 per cent of Australia’s merchandise exports. Photo: EPA-EFE