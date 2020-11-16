Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham (front) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sign their country up for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership on Sunday. Photo: AAP Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham (front) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sign their country up for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership on Sunday. Photo: AAP
Economy /  Global Economy

China-Australia relations: ‘don’t expect RCEP to solve trade dispute’

  • The main function of the world’s biggest FTA is to drive new business
  • If the years of talks already involved in reaching the deal haven’t reduced conflicts, signing the deal is unlikely to make a difference, observer says

Su-Lin Tan and Orange Wang

Updated: 4:30am, 16 Nov, 2020

