In March, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced new processing times for foreign investment applications alongside other sweeping changes to Australian foreign ownership laws aimed at “safeguarding” pandemic-hit companies from being bought at a reduced price. Photo: EPA-EFE
exclusive | China-Australia relations: US$58.5 million Sydney property deal halted by ‘chilling effect’ on foreign investments
- A group of Chinese investors withdrew its bid to purchase a A$80 million (US$58.5 million) office tower in Sydney after waiting eight months for approval
- Australia announced new processing times for foreign investment applications in March alongside other sweeping changes to Australian foreign ownership laws
Topic | China-Australia relations
