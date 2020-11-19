In March, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced new processing times for foreign investment applications alongside other sweeping changes to Australian foreign ownership laws aimed at “safeguarding” pandemic-hit companies from being bought at a reduced price. Photo: EPA-EFE In March, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced new processing times for foreign investment applications alongside other sweeping changes to Australian foreign ownership laws aimed at “safeguarding” pandemic-hit companies from being bought at a reduced price. Photo: EPA-EFE
In March, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced new processing times for foreign investment applications alongside other sweeping changes to Australian foreign ownership laws aimed at “safeguarding” pandemic-hit companies from being bought at a reduced price. Photo: EPA-EFE
exclusive | China-Australia relations: US$58.5 million Sydney property deal halted by ‘chilling effect’ on foreign investments

  • A group of Chinese investors withdrew its bid to purchase a A$80 million (US$58.5 million) office tower in Sydney after waiting eight months for approval
  • Australia announced new processing times for foreign investment applications in March alongside other sweeping changes to Australian foreign ownership laws

In March, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced new processing times for foreign investment applications alongside other sweeping changes to Australian foreign ownership laws aimed at “safeguarding” pandemic-hit companies from being bought at a reduced price. Photo: EPA-EFE
