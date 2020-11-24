07:55
Australia ditched diplomacy for ‘adversarial approach’ to China and ‘a pat on the head’ from US
China-Australia relations: ex-Australia foreign minister says Canberra must drop adversarial approach to fix ‘frozen’ relationship
- Ex-Australian foreign minister Bob Carr says Canberra’s lack of diplomacy while pursuing its national interests is to blame for its fraying ties with China
- Carr traces Australia’s adversarial approach back to 2017, but says it culminated in a push for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus this year
Topic | China economy
07:55
Australia ditched diplomacy for ‘adversarial approach’ to China and ‘a pat on the head’ from US