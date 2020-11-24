07:55

Australia ditched diplomacy for ‘adversarial approach’ to China and ‘a pat on the head’ from US

China-Australia relations: ex-Australia foreign minister says Canberra must drop adversarial approach to fix ‘frozen’ relationship

  • Ex-Australian foreign minister Bob Carr says Canberra’s lack of diplomacy while pursuing its national interests is to blame for its fraying ties with China
  • Carr traces Australia’s adversarial approach back to 2017, but says it culminated in a push for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus this year

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 3:21am, 24 Nov, 2020

