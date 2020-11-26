Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison previously maintained Australia would stand firm against China and not trade away its “values” against perceived economic coercion since the conflict between the two countries started in April. Photo: DPA
China-Australia relations: Scott Morrison’s speech ‘confusing’ but ‘well-crafted’, offers hope for thawing ties
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday commended China for lifting its citizens out of poverty at a time of strained relations with Beijing
- Some described the speech as ‘confusing’ and ‘disingenuous’, but others welcomed it as a move towards repairing a relationship worth US$170 billion in two-way trade
