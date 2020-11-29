Australia is expected to take China to the WTO over barley tariffs. Photo: Bloomberg Australia is expected to take China to the WTO over barley tariffs. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  Global Economy

China-Australia relations: WTO action ‘the next step’ for Canberra over Beijing’s barley duties

  • Australian trade minister makes firmest commitment yet to legal action at Geneva-based global trade cop
  • China slapped anti-dumping duties on Australian barley in May, followed by temporary duties on wine last Friday

Topic |   World Trade Organization (WTO)
Finbarr BerminghamSu-Lin Tan
Finbarr Bermingham and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:16pm, 29 Nov, 2020

