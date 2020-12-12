China imports about 60 per cent of its iron ore from Australia. Photo: AFP China imports about 60 per cent of its iron ore from Australia. Photo: AFP
China imports about 60 per cent of its iron ore from Australia. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: Australian miners not to blame for soaring iron ore prices, observers say

  • China Iron & Steel Association says ‘market pricing mechanism has failed’ after commodity price hits record US$158 per tonne on Thursday
  • ‘Prices have soared in recent weeks in response to a significant fall in iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports,’ commodities analyst says

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 10:05am, 14 Dec, 2020

