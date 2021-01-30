Some of the more than 50 Australian coal vessels stranded outside Chinese ports since the ban have been allowed to dock and unload recently. But there is still a bottleneck at Chinese customs. Photo: Reuters Some of the more than 50 Australian coal vessels stranded outside Chinese ports since the ban have been allowed to dock and unload recently. But there is still a bottleneck at Chinese customs. Photo: Reuters
Some of the more than 50 Australian coal vessels stranded outside Chinese ports since the ban have been allowed to dock and unload recently. But there is still a bottleneck at Chinese customs. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: Beijing may feel pressure to lift coal bans amid dearth of steel materials

  • China’s bans on Australian coal and copper are ‘causing self-inflicted wounds’ amid shortages of raw materials needed in industrial sectors
  • Coronavirus outbreaks in Mongolia and blockades in Peru have heaped pressure on supply chains, but China shows no sign of relenting yet

Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:15am, 30 Jan, 2021

