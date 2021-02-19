Research firm eMarketer expects 52.1 per cent of China’s total retail sales to come from e-commerce transactions in 2021. Photo: Xinhua Research firm eMarketer expects 52.1 per cent of China’s total retail sales to come from e-commerce transactions in 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Research firm eMarketer expects 52.1 per cent of China’s total retail sales to come from e-commerce transactions in 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
China set to be first country where e-commerce sales outstrip bricks-and-mortar retail in 2021

  • Some 52.1 per cent of China’s overall retail sales are expected to come from e-commerce transactions next year, according to research firm eMarketer
  • The pandemic boosted online sales that were already growing at a steady clip thanks to the rapid digitalisation of traditional trade-in China, experts say

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 6:31am, 19 Feb, 2021

