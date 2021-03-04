Attitudes towards Australian education in China are deteriorating, according to a new survey. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: lucrative international education sector takes hit amid trade row, survey shows
- More than 80 per cent of companies in the China-Australia education sector say bilateral tensions hurt business over the past year, a new survey shows
- Some 62 per cent of the respondents say attitudes towards Australian education in China ‘have deteriorated’ since a diplomatic spat started last April
