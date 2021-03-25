Frantic efforts are under way to free the 400-metre long, 200,000-tonne Ever Given, one of world’s largest container ships. Photo: TNS Frantic efforts are under way to free the 400-metre long, 200,000-tonne Ever Given, one of world’s largest container ships. Photo: TNS
Frantic efforts are under way to free the 400-metre long, 200,000-tonne Ever Given, one of world’s largest container ships. Photo: TNS
Energy
Economy /  Global Economy

Egypt’s Suez Canal: blockage halts trade of at least 6.3 million barrels of crude oil worth US$400 million

  • Liquefied natural gas, refined fuels and containers full of goods are among the cargo delayed after a huge ship blocked the Suez Canal
  • The artificial waterway in Egypt is one of the busiest trade routes in the world, carrying about 12 per cent of global trade by volume

Topic |   Energy
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:30pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Frantic efforts are under way to free the 400-metre long, 200,000-tonne Ever Given, one of world’s largest container ships. Photo: TNS Frantic efforts are under way to free the 400-metre long, 200,000-tonne Ever Given, one of world’s largest container ships. Photo: TNS
Frantic efforts are under way to free the 400-metre long, 200,000-tonne Ever Given, one of world’s largest container ships. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE