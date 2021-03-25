Frantic efforts are under way to free the 400-metre long, 200,000-tonne Ever Given, one of world’s largest container ships. Photo: TNS
Egypt’s Suez Canal: blockage halts trade of at least 6.3 million barrels of crude oil worth US$400 million
- Liquefied natural gas, refined fuels and containers full of goods are among the cargo delayed after a huge ship blocked the Suez Canal
- The artificial waterway in Egypt is one of the busiest trade routes in the world, carrying about 12 per cent of global trade by volume
Topic | Energy
