China unofficially blocked Australian coal imports in October amid a year-long political conflict, leaving many vessels stranded off its coast, before switching to imports from the US, South Africa and Colombia having previously relied on the likes of Indonesia, Russia, Mongolia and Australia. Photo: AFP
China turns to US coal to fill void created by Australia import ban, offers trade deal boost
- China unofficially blocked Australian coal in October, and imports have dropped to zero since December, while the US sold nearly 300,000 tonnes of coking coal to China in February
- China agreed to buy an additional US$52.4 billion worth of energy products from the US over two years as agreed as part of the phase one trade deal signed in January last year
Topic | US-China relations
