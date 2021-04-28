Japan’s Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama attended the video conference on Tuesday with Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Photo: Kyodo
China labels India, Australia, Japan supply chain plan as ‘artificial’ and ‘unfavourable’ to global economy
- Australia, India and Japan formally launched the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) on Tuesday after the plan was first discussed informally in July at the height of the pandemic
- China was never officially mentioned, but the reliance on it as source of critical medical supplies and finished goods during the outbreak was clearly a key motivation for the initiative
