US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP
Economy /  Global Economy

US exports to China grow at ‘expense’ of Australia after Beijing’s trade ban

  • Following Beijing’s ban on a range of Australian products, the US has been steadily ‘backfilling’ the void left by its ally
  • Political observers say the US will prioritise its own economic needs ahead of its allies, including Australia, despite close ties

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 6:10am, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE