US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP
US exports to China grow at ‘expense’ of Australia after Beijing’s trade ban
- Following Beijing’s ban on a range of Australian products, the US has been steadily ‘backfilling’ the void left by its ally
- Political observers say the US will prioritise its own economic needs ahead of its allies, including Australia, despite close ties
Topic | China-Australia relations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP