The coronavirus pandemic has seen unprecedented stimulus measures, driving up public debt to record levels. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: how the massive pandemic debt bill has ‘reshaped the global economy for good’
- Governments have offered unprecedented support for companies during the pandemic, pushing fiscal deficits to record highs, says the Economist Intelligence Unit
- But with low growth, high public debt and declining populations in rich countries becoming the norm, paying back the massive stimulus will be a daunting task
