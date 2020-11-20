City University of Hong Kong students conduct a 3D surface scan of a sea turtle carcass. Two sea turtles, a protected and endangered species in Hong Kong, died from eating plastic debris last month. Photo: Aquatic Animal Virtopsy Lab City University of Hong Kong students conduct a 3D surface scan of a sea turtle carcass. Two sea turtles, a protected and endangered species in Hong Kong, died from eating plastic debris last month. Photo: Aquatic Animal Virtopsy Lab
Lifestyle

Sea turtles that died from eating plastic marine debris highlight pollution problem in Hong Kong

  • Two green sea turtles, a protected and endangered species, washed up dead in Hong Kong, and autopsies show eating plastic debris was a factor in their deaths
  • Scientist Brian Kot, who conducted the virtual autopsies, says ‘Eating plastic debris leads to blockages in their guts … and perforation and a slow death’

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 5:45pm, 20 Nov, 2020

City University of Hong Kong students conduct a 3D surface scan of a sea turtle carcass. Two sea turtles, a protected and endangered species in Hong Kong, died from eating plastic debris last month. Photo: Aquatic Animal Virtopsy Lab
