City University of Hong Kong students conduct a 3D surface scan of a sea turtle carcass. Two sea turtles, a protected and endangered species in Hong Kong, died from eating plastic debris last month. Photo: Aquatic Animal Virtopsy Lab
Sea turtles that died from eating plastic marine debris highlight pollution problem in Hong Kong
- Two green sea turtles, a protected and endangered species, washed up dead in Hong Kong, and autopsies show eating plastic debris was a factor in their deaths
- Scientist Brian Kot, who conducted the virtual autopsies, says ‘Eating plastic debris leads to blockages in their guts … and perforation and a slow death’
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
