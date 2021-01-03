“Touching fish” is the philosophy increasingly embraced by China’s Generation Z workers of being lazy at work. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto “Touching fish” is the philosophy increasingly embraced by China’s Generation Z workers of being lazy at work. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
“Touching fish” is the philosophy increasingly embraced by China’s Generation Z workers of being lazy at work. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

Lifestyle

Young employees rebel against Chinese work ethic by being lazy, refusing overtime, and hiding in the toilets. They call it ‘touching fish’

  • Young staff slack off by not working overtime, delivering average-quality work, going to the toilet often, playing with their phones, or reading novels at work
  • They say it is a silent rebellion against the culture of working overtime for little reward and a reflection of their disappointment with their salary

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 4:15pm, 3 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
“Touching fish” is the philosophy increasingly embraced by China’s Generation Z workers of being lazy at work. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto “Touching fish” is the philosophy increasingly embraced by China’s Generation Z workers of being lazy at work. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
“Touching fish” is the philosophy increasingly embraced by China’s Generation Z workers of being lazy at work. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
READ FULL ARTICLE