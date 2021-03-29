The School of Science and Technology at the Open University of Hong Kong (OUHK) has been part of FreshWater Watch. Here students practice water sampling. Photo: Open University of Hong Kong
From scanning for bats to counting jellyfish, citizen science in action in Hong Kong
- How many jellyfish species swim in Hong Kong waters? How many short-nosed fruit bats roost in its fan palm trees? Citizen scientists can help find out
- Projects to explore the city’s amazing biodiversity are easy to take part in – information can be shared through social media and project websites
Topic | Conservation
