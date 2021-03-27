Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam
A Chinese granny and hate crime victim shows us ‘enough is enough’ and we should never be afraid to fight for the truth
- When 76-year-old Xie Xiaozhen was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack by a white male in his 30s, she fought back
- Her resolve is a lesson to us all in standing up and speaking out against racism and all forms of bigotry
Luisa Tam has been a journalist for more than 30 years. She has held a variety of roles during her career, including working as a producer for NDR German TV, a media campaigner with Greenpeace, and as the deputy managing editor of Eastern Express. She previously worked at the Post from 1988 to 1990, before rejoining in her current role in 2015.