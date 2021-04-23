The plight of the pangolin, the world’s most trafficked mammal, is emblematic of Hong Kong’s leading role in the global extinction crisis as a hub of the illegal wildlife trade. Photo: Paul Hilton/Earth Tree Images
Hong Kong’s leading role in the global extinction crisis, as hub of illegal wildlife trade, and the legal amendment that could change that
- The scales and carcasses of tens of thousands of pangolins are shipped illegally through Hong Kong every year
- Existing laws do little to stem this trade, but a proposed law change to treat wildlife smuggling as organised crime could make a big difference
Topic | Conservation
