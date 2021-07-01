Chinese white dolphins displaying breaching and spy-hopping behaviours in the waters off Hong Kong, where ocean noise pollution threatens their survival. Photo: Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society
How ocean noise pollution is threatening Chinese white dolphins, affecting the critically endangered creatures’ ability to hunt, navigate and communicate
- Noise from high-speed ferries and other vessels interrupts the dolphins’ echolocation system of sound waves vital for their survival, filmmaker Daphne Wong says
- Sea of Noise, her new film with WWF-Hong Kong, blends underwater clips, animations and interviews to paint a sensory picture of the challenges faced by the species
