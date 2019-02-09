Three majestic portraits greet visitors at the entrance to China Photo Studio in a bustling street in the Chinese capital, Beijing. The photos of Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai and Liu Shaoqi, three of communist China’s founding fathers, also paint a picture of the studio’s storied past.

The photo of Zhou was reportedly the late premier’s favourite, and was on display at his funeral.

The Mao picture, restored by the studio, was taken by Hou Bo, his first full-time photographer. She snapped more than 4,700 photos of Mao and other Communist Party leaders.

“It was said that Chairman Mao didn’t really like having his photo taken because he wanted the cameras pointed at the masses of workers and farmers,” says 62-year-old Gao Liqi, who joined the studio in 1978, so the portrait is something of a rarity.

All central government leaders once had their photos taken by China Photo Studio. Mao was the only exception, he adds.

Established in 1937 in Shanghai by Wu Jianping, a rickshaw puller turned photographer who was a native of Jiangsu province in the country’s east, China Photo Studio made a name for itself through its portraits of the movers and shakers of Chinese politics. It was also the studio of choice for people in the entertainment industry, photographing stars for film promotions and earning cachet among the glitterati of old Shanghai.

It has not all been smooth sailing, though, for a business that has been buffeted by the winds of change, from the advent of digital photography to the emergence of smartphone photo apps.

After the communists came to power in 1949, China Photo Studio became state-owned. In 1956, it was moved to Beijing, where it occupied a 600 square metre shop in Wangfujing Street, the busiest shopping street in the city, at the behest of Zhou.

It was by this time the official recorder of all important political and diplomatic functions of the central government, Gao says, including the highest-level gatherings in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

In 1957, under the leadership of Yao Jingcai, the studio began to move away from official government functions. The decision was made in part because of the sensitivity of photographing political figures at a time of domestic upheaval. The year was marked by the end of the “Hundred Flowers Campaign”, under which citizens were encouraged to express their opinions of the communist regime but were then persecuted for doing so. It also marked the start of the “Anti-Rightest Movement”.

Gao says the studio came to regret the decision. “For a picture of several hundred people, with President Xi Jinping in the middle [for example], all the subjects in the photo get a copy. Who doesn’t want such business?” he says.

The decision did little harm to its business, however. In the late 1980s, the studio moved again, taking up eight floors in another building in Wangfujing Street.

“After the move, at 60,000 square metres it was the largest photo studio in the world with more than 200 employees,” Gao says.

China Photo studio was riding high, and at the peak of its popularity, but before long it faced unprecedented headwinds. With opening up and reform of the Chinese economy, more photo studios sprang up. The advent of digital photography was another blow.

The studio’s business hit rock bottom in 1997, when revenues dropped to as low as 200 yuan (US$30) a day and it underwent three leadership reshuffles.

By the end of the year, retired soldier Sun Xiuzhen was at the helm. She set in motion a series of reforms aimed at shoring up the business and ensuring it remained relevant.

“In 1999, to celebrate the [United Nations International Year of Older Persons], we took out newspaper adverts promoting free photography services for old people. Customers had to pay only for the photos to be developed … There were queues snaking outside the shop the day after the advert appeared. Many news media also came to report on us,” Gao says.

“Sun also pioneered an outreach service, with photographers, stylists and production crew visiting homes, companies and government veterans’ groups to take pictures. Sun launched this against the objections of many in the studio who thought such services were no different from begging.

“The outreach crews were hugely popular. In 10 days, we earned 480,000 yuan.”

In 1999, the studio moved yet again – though it remained in Wangfujing Street – to its current three-storey location. It now has five outlets in Beijing, and a franchised shop in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, which opened in 2009.

“Many people wanted to become our franchisees. But we [turned them down] because expanding the franchise indiscriminately will affect our image … Photography involves technical skills and an artistic eye, with the latter impossible to replicate.”

China Photo Studio’s philosophy contrasts with that of the Haimati photo chain, which was established in 2014 by a young couple called Huang Yihan and Wu Yuqi, and has grown rapidly, with about 100 outlets across China.

Its brightly lit shops, with their sleek decor, are in glitzy urban shopping malls. While China Photo Studio’s Wangfujing shop has only three make-up mirrors and chairs for sprucing up clients before taking pictures, Haimati employs professional make-up artists to give clients a makeover. Its photos are also heavily Photoshopped.

The demand for Haimati’s services is mirrored by the growth in the number of photo filter and retouching smartphone apps, which are popular among young people pursuing “perfect” beauty.

Huang told winshang.com last year Haimati provided “extreme aesthetics services and experiences”.

“Haimati incorporates artistic aesthetics at its studios … we will continue along the path of making the world beautiful,” he said.

Another strength of Haimati is its differently themed shops, including “golden” shops offering more pricey packages, and its Himokids brand, specialising in child photography.

It also offers themed photo packages to coincide with festivals. Over the Christmas period, clients were invited to don costumes and play Santa Claus, elks, princesses or fairies.

While China Photo Studio is also striving to adopt more innovative business practises, Gao says it is committed to taking authentic portraits.

“We don’t want a guest at a wedding doubting the identity of the host shown in the picture. Our photographers use photo composition and lighting to flatter a person.”

China Photo Studio’s office manager, Bao Chen, says photography is a matter of record and should not airbrush reality.

“Concepts of beauty change all the time. We won’t change the face from large to small [to pander to the current aesthetic trend for small female faces]. The market is very large. The clients who come to us think that photo taking should reflect reality. Many of our customers are with us for decades, visiting us every year for a record of themselves.”

Besides modern wedding dresses, Bao adds, their clothing racks stock only traditional clothes, such as qipao. “Christmas-themed clothing for kids to play elks will make every child look the same.”

Gao, who is familiar with the techniques of photography and studio management, shares his sentiment. He joined the studio at the age of 22 in 1978 because he loved photography.

“My family’s house is on the same street as the studio. I had worshipped the place since childhood because I saw only high-class people wearing suits visit the studio,” he says.

“At first I worked in the dark room. My teacher was a protégé of founder Wu Jianping. Later I became manager of the colour printing department. Then I was moved to the back office in charge of corporate promotion, and worked in that post until two years ago, when I retired at the age of 60.”

Gao, whose son works as a photographer for the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, says the studio completed an ownership restructuring in 2001. The formerly state-owned company is now 30 per cent owned by the state, with staff owning the remainder.

“Like many Chinese companies, many employees at the studio span several generations, with sons and fathers working there. We adopted a compassionate approach to human resources management and never made any staff redundant,” he says.