K-pop star V from BTS is often said to resemble Baekhyun from Exo.
Arts & Culture

‘They seriously look identical’: South Korea to limit K-pop stars on TV if they look too similar

  • South Korea has issued broadcasting guidelines that suggest limiting the appearance of too many similar-looking K-pop stars at the same time
  • ‘Most of them are skinny and have similar hairstyles and make-up,’ state the guidelines, which are aimed at preventing ‘lookism’
Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 4:41am

BTS are coming to Hong Kong in March.
Music

Meet the BTS boys – the K-pop idols who are taking over the music industry

  • BTS are going from strength to strength, appearing at this month’s Grammy awards for the first time
  • RM, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin will be in Hong Kong for four shows at AsiaWorld-Expo in March
Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 11:46am

