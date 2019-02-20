K-pop star V from BTS is often said to resemble Baekhyun from Exo.
‘They seriously look identical’: South Korea to limit K-pop stars on TV if they look too similar
- South Korea has issued broadcasting guidelines that suggest limiting the appearance of too many similar-looking K-pop stars at the same time
- ‘Most of them are skinny and have similar hairstyles and make-up,’ state the guidelines, which are aimed at preventing ‘lookism’
BTS are coming to Hong Kong in March.
