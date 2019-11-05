David Cantalupo, co-founder of The Bookworm, takes a phone call at the bookstore in Beijing on Tuesday as customers look on. The store, a cornerstone of the expatriate literary community in the Chinese capital, announced it would close on November 11 having been unable to renew its lease. Photo: Simon Song
The Bookworm, a centre of literary life in Beijing, to close, unable to renew its lease amid crackdown on ‘illegal structures’
- A cafe, a community centre, a place for lively discussion and for authors to meet their readers, The Bookworm has survived for 17 years in the Chinese capital
- Co-founder says it is a victim of clean-up by city planners, and won’t speculate on a political motive; patrons take to social media to voice their sadness
Topic | Books and Literature
One of four structures on the rooftop of the newly restored Longfu Temple in Beijing, China, that recreate the architecture of the original 15th century temple built during the Ming dynasty. Photo: Simon Song
David Hockney in the house: Beijing temple’s revival starts with art museum – Shanghai Xintiandi restorer talks us through the project
- Longfu Temple, near the Forbidden City, is being turned into a new cultural destination by Tony Wong, who overcame doubts about its feng shui
- M Woods Museum opened there as part of the project, with a show of works by British artist Hockney; a recreation of original Ming dynasty temple adorns a roof
Topic | Architecture and design
