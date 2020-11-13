Guided by the Goddess is a piece by Judy Chicago on display at the “Call and Response” art show in Shanghai. Photo: courtesy of Judy Chicago and Salon 94, New York.
Judy Chicago and Stanley Whitney art show in Shanghai promotes new foundation to support young Chinese artists and women artists
- The Longlati Foundation will earmark US$450,000 a year for the projects of Chinese artists born after 1990. It will open an art space in Shanghai next year
- To promote its launch, the foundation is staging a show featuring works by feminist artist Judy Chicago and African-American artist Stanley Whitney
Topic | Art
